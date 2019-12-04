5 Ways to Charge into the Weekend

Winter is finally here! This week, Southern Vermont got blasted with snow. From jingle jogs to skimo festivals and backcountry skiing roundtables, here’s what’s up across Vermont this week and next.

5 | Mad River Valley Earn Your Turns Roundtable, Warren

Head to Rumble’s Kitchen at Sugarbush Resort from 6 to 8 p.m. for a discussion with land managers, ski area operators and community uphill enthusiasts about the future of managed backcountry zones, conservation, backcountry and sidecountry etiquette, earn-your-turns etiquette and ski area access policies.

5 | 2019 Backcountry Film Festival, Burlington

Outdoor Gear Exchange hosts the 2019 Backcountry Film Festival in collaboration with Winter Wildlands Alliance and Sierra Nevada brewing. All donations benefit the Winter Wildlands Alliance and the Vermont Backcountry Alliance and tickets are by donation. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and screenings start at 8 p.m. at OGE’s Church Street store.

7 | 6th Annual Jingle Jog, Brattleboro

The Brattleboro Chamber of Commerce hosts this family-oriented event, with a loop course that starts downtown at the Brooks House, runs north along Main Street, then heads west up Route 9 and heads back into town to finish at the Brooks House tunnel. Prizes will be awarded to the top three men and women finishers and for best costume. Participants are encouraged to wear holiday-themed attire. Jingle bells will be provided.

8 | Halo’s Santa Run/Walk, Derby

The Halo Foundation, which financially supports Orleans County residents who are dealing with cancer, hosts a festival and 5k running race open to kids and adults alike. Kids can decorate cookies and make ornaments at Santa’s workshop, or write a letter to Santa Claus for special delivery through the magical North Pole mailbox.

14-15 | Magic Rando Fest, Londonderry

Magic Mountain Ski Area and the Catamount Trail Association kick off the season with some fun, informative workshops and presentations focused on uphill skiing (randonee/alpine touring/skimo). The event is intended for all ability levels, and there will be options for those who are brand new to the sport of touring and racing and for athletes looking to hone their transitions and nerd out about sequences, gear, layering and training plans.

Catch a midday screening of Sisters of Skimos, a film about Sierra Anderson and her fellow female competitors as they head to the World Championships in Switzerland.

Featured Photo: Above, clinic participants practice kick step technique at the 2018 Catamount Trail Association Skimo Boot Camp on Dec. 15. Photo by Greg Maino.