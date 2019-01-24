5 Great Events for This Weekend

From ice fishing festivals to the Banff Mountain Film Festival and what may be Vermont’s wildest hockey tournament, this weekend is jam-packed with awesome events for the whole family.

24-26| Skirack Presents: the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, Burlington

Don’t miss this incredible cinematographic experience at the University of Vermont’s Davis Center Maple Ballroom next weekend. Each night will feature a unique lineup of short films about the outdoors, the natural world and the communities and people who love and recreate in them. For this year’s lineup, see the link above.

25-27 | Smuggs’ Ice Bash, Smugglers’ Notch

Looking to try ice climbing in Vermont? Winter’s biggest climbing festival happens at the Notch and at Petra Cliffs in Burlington this winter. Sign up for free gear demos, clinics, slideshows, presentations, competitions a party and more. Don’t miss the drytool competition, or clinics like the Women’s Intro to Climbing class, Steep and Mixed Techniques, Alpine Climbing at Smuggs’, Principles of Ski Mountaineering and more.

25-27 | Frost Bite Face-Off Tournament, Fairlee

Looking for some fun on skates this weekend? Check out this open-air citizens’ 4×4 hockey tournament, open to those 21 and older, at Lake Morey. The weekend’s events include costume themed parties with live music at Lake Morey Resort.

26 | Annual Ice Fishing Festival, North Hero

Join Vermont Fish and Wildlife for a day of clinics and demonstrations about ice safety, fish identification, gear, hole drilling and tip-up techniques at Knight Point State Park. Bring your own gear or borrow theirs. Open to all anglers regardless of age and ability.

26-27 | Lake Placid Super Tour Eastern Cup, Mt. Van Hoevenberg

Don’t miss this exciting race weekend with classic mass starts on Saturday, featuring a 5K for U16 athletes, a 10K for women and a 15K for men. Catch the classic sprint series on Sunday.

Featured Photo: Stock Photo.