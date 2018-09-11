Whether you’re looking to test yourself in an obstacle course race, race for fun by foot or go for a leisurely but scenic bike ride (and eat some great food while you’re at it), there’s something in Vermont for everyone this weekend. Here are our top 5 events:

Amateur mountain bikers race alongside the nation’s top pros for a chance to qualify for the Worlds. Followed by a night of beer, barbecue and music. Whether you’re racing or spectating, this is a great place to catch up and coming riders as they make their big break into the pro racing scene.

Test your mettle with these legendary obstacle-laden running races at Killington Mountain Resort. Run 30 plus, 12 plus or 3 plus miles through water, mud and steep terrain.

An annual, multi-sport endurance race brings adventurers to the remote but rugged spaces of northern Coos Country, NH. Choose from 8-hour or 4-hour divisions and mountain bike, trek and paddle a challenging course that is clearly marked.

Eat your way around the Champlain Valley in this scenic road ride. The tour features a 30-mile route and a 10-mile route, with 6 farm stops. Over 30 local farms, businesses and restaurants participate. This year’s Tour de Farms will leave from Vergennes Union High School in Vergennes, VT. Please arrive for registration on September 16th between 8:30-9:30 AM for the 30-mile route and 10:00-10:30 AM for the 10-mile route.

The TAM trek is a trail race and fun run to raise funds for the Trail Around Middlebury (TAM). Events include 19-mile and 10K runs and a 2-mile family fun run. The Middlebury Area Land Trust started building the TAM in 1989 and it now encircles the village of Middlebury, traveling through Cornwall, Weybridge, and New Haven. It links several hundred acres of town land, MALT conserved properties, schools, and other local landmarks.