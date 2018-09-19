The leaves are just starting to change in the mountains of northern and central Vermont. Whether you prefer to paddle, pedal or run, there are plenty of great ways to catch the foliage this weekend. At the Island Vines 10K, you can even run straight to a local paring of food and wine.

22-23 | Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival, Schroon Lake, N.Y

Choose between a marathon, a half marathon, a 5K, 10K or a 1K kids fun run and relays for this weekend of running in the beautiful Adirondacks. If you’re lucky, you may steal a sneak preview of what’s to come for fall foliage. The leaves are just starting to turn. Don’t miss the pre-marathon past a dinner on Saturday night at Word of Life Lodge or the post-race party on Sunday night at Sticks & Stones.

23 | Vermont Sun Half Marathon, Branbury State Park

Nestled against the Green Mountains, just below Rattlesnake Point is Branbury State Park. The lake region is a most spectacular and pristine place to run. Novice and advanced athletes alike marvel the beauty of our courses and enjoy the mountains, lakes and streams of Central Vermont. This beautiful trail run winds around streams and lakes in the Green Mountains and offers 5K, 10K and half marathon courses. All races start at 10 a.m.

23 | Trapp Cabin Trail Race, Stowe

Choose between a 5K, 10K and a half marathon distance. all races start and end at Trapp Family Lodge meadow and wind through 800 vertical feet of forest on dirt roads and doubletrack cross-country ski trails.

23 | 4th Dam Wrightsville Cyclocross, Middlesex

All bikes are welcome in this spectator-friendly race hosted by Onion Rivers Outdoors, whose course features “bunny-hop-able” barriers, sand and a “spiral of death.” There is also an intro to cyclocross clinic, a kids race, as well as singlespeed and fat bike opens. The race course is located at the Wrightsville Reservoir Beach, just north of the dam. Zip ties will be provided, should you decide you want to convert your geared bike into a singlespeed.

23 | 5th Annual Island Vines 10K, South Hero

Join RunVermont for the fifth annual Island Vines 10K at Snow Farm Vineyard in South Hero, Vt. Enjoy a taste of the Lake Champlain Islands on this scenic 10K, followed by local fare from Snow Farm Vineyard. Entry in the race earns you two wine samples–upon completion.