With record-setting snowfall this November, December is off to a snowy start. With these five events, you can get out, get active and enjoy the white stuff, or kick back and catch the winter’s biggest music festival after a day of skiing.

8 | 5th Annual Jingle Bell Jog, Brattleboro

Grab a costume and some free jingle jogs for this fun run hosted by the Brattleboro Chamber of Commerce.

14-16 | Winter Wondergrass, Stratton Mountain

More than 25 bands are set to perform and more than 20 breweries will be pouring beer at this epic winter music festival in its inaugural trip to the East coast. This year’s lineup includes Railroad Earth, The Infamous Stringdusters, Keller and the Keels and the Ghost of Paul Revere, among others.

15-16 | Craftsbury Sprint Opener Doubleheader, Craftsbury Outdoor Center

Jump into the Nordic ski season with a classic sprint on Saturday and a skate sprint on Sunday. Qualifying races will be held in the morning on Saturday and Sunday and are open to all. The course is a 1.5K and after the morning’s qualifiers, the top 30 male and female competitors will move on to the open heats.

15 | Green Mountain Skimo and AT Training Camp, Bolton Valley

Kick off the season with a day of clinics and presentations on skimo and alpine touring with the Catamount Trail Association. Intended for athletes of all ability levels. This event is intended for all ability levels and there will be options for both those who are brand new to touring and racing, and for athletes looking to nerd-out about transition sequences, gear, layering strategies, and training plans. Be sure to pre-register by noon on Thursday, Dec. 13.

16 | Santa Sunday, Bolton Valley Ski Area

Skiers and riders who arrive at Bolton Valley dressed head-to-toe in Kris Kringle (or Mrs. Claus) attire will ski and ride free for the day. Bring out the Santa suits. From Bolton Valley: “This challenge is not for the faint at heart—a simple red hat won’t cut it. Neither will a just a simple red jacket, red helmet or anything of the like.”

To qualify for the giveaway, show up at the lift ticket office before 10 a.m. in your Santa garb for a group photo and a few shots of the group skiing/riding together.

Featured Photo: Photo by Dylan Langille © WinterWonderGrass Festival All Rights Reserved 2018