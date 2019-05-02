If you’re looking forward to getting out for a ride this summer, spring is the perfect time to pick up a used bike in Vermont. Whether you’re looking to consign and upgrade or scoop up a new ride, be sure to check out these swaps happening this weekend and next. Our advice: get there early to find the best deals.bike

3 | Middlebury Bike Swap, Middlebury

Event to be held in Cannon Park in Middlebury. Drop off bikes and gear you wish to give away or sell on consignment at Frog Hollow Bikes up to noon Fri May 3. Look for displays from local groups, demo rides and great deals. Proceeds benefit Middlebury Safe Routes to School. For more info or to arrange display, contact Carl Robinson at froghollowbikes@gmail.com. The swap runs from 3-6:30 p.m.

4 | Annual Montpelier Bike Swap, Montpelier

Drop of your bike at Onion River Outdoors April 27-May 3 during business hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Swap runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

4-5 | Earl’s Cyclery and Fitness Bike Swap, South Burlington

Drop off bikes May 2-3 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Must be in safe, rideable condition and of bike shop quality. Swap runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

4-5 | Annual Skirack Bike Swap, Burlington

Drop off bikes, wheels, car racks, baby joggers, trailers, bike parts, pumps and tools from 8 a.m. April 29 through 7 p.m. on May 3. Swap runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

11 | Waterbury Sports Bike Swap, Waterbury

Drop your bike off anytime between May 6 and May 10 (no day-of drop-offs please) cleaned and ready to sell. We can help with pricing if needed. You must choose either a check for 20% of the bike sale value or a gift certificate for 100% of the bike’s sale value.