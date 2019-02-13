What’s Up This Weekend?

Looking to get outside and enjoy all of this new snow we’ve gotten? Here are 4 events, from fatbike enduro and slalom races to backcountry ski excursions, to help you slide into the weekend’s fun.

23 | Abe-BERM-Ham’s Fat Bike Slalom and Enduro, Suicide Six Ski Area

A fatbike banked slalom race unlike any other, this quarter-mile course is specifically built for shredding but is mellow enough for groms. It boasts berms and features to challenge every rider, even the best. Men’s and ladies open and masters divisions, as well as youth and grom categories. Race starts at 1 p.m., registration is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fatbike rentals are available. Don’t miss the after-party with great food, live entertainment and an outdoor beer garden.

23 | IFSA Southern Vermont Freeskiing Extreme Challenge, Londonderry

Head to Magic Mountain this week to watch skiers and riders tackle Black Magic trail for a chance to be dubbed best skier or rider on the mountain.

23-24 | Military Veterans Only Intro to Backcountry Touring Clinic, Bolton Valley

Are you an advanced skier or snowboarder and veteran who loves to be in the trees and wants to get into backcountry touring? Or a veteran looking for a new way to get out and enjoy the outdoors during the winter? Either way, check out this FREE weekend of instruction and ski touring with a night at Bryant Camp.

23-24 | Kare Anderson Telemark Festival, Peru

Whether you a free heelin’ fanatic or a new skier looking to give telemark a try, check out this awesome annual celebration of all things telemark turn hosted by Bromley Mountain. Ski with some of the best telemark skiers in the East and participate in clinics for all ages and abilities. Dont’ miss the USTA-sanctioned race on Sunday.

Featured photo courtesy Stratton Mountain Resort.