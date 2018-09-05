This weekend, cyclists across the region will hit the (dirt and paved) roads for several awesome road cycling events across the northeast. Here’s the run-down.

Sept. 7 | Grand Prix de Quebec, Quebec City

Who will succeed three-time World Champion Peter Sagan as the title holder of the 9th edition of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec? Don’t miss the chance to attend this UCI WorldTour race and live the excitement of a professional peloton, without the next day’s sore muscles! Fans around the circuit are the riders’ fuel. With your encouragements, they will deliver a spectacular race.

Sept. 8 | 13th Annual Kelly Brush Ride, Middlebury

Register to ride 20, 50 or 100 miles through the scenic Champlain Valley. Registration and any fundraising done by participants helps people with spinal cord injuries afford adaptive athletic equipment.

Sept. 9 | Grand Prix de Montreal, Montreal

This UCI WorldTour event attracts some of the greatest cyclists in the world, and runs through the heart of Montreal. This challenging course climbs Mount Royal and features a demanding hill climb as part of each lap. The race is a total of 205K long.

Sept. 9 | Cabot Ride the Ridges, Cabot

This fun and challenging mostly dirt/gravel road bike ride goes through the rugged but scenic hills of Cabot and Peacham. It offers fully supported 10K, 30K, 60K and 100K loops. The races are followed by lunch and Kingdom Creamery ice cream.

Photo Caption: The Kelly Brush Century Ride Powered by VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations. Saturday, September 7, 2013. Photographs © 2013 Rajan Chawla Photography.