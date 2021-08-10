Is your dog a winner? Here’s a chance to win great prizes for you and your pooch. Just send in a photo, a video or a story about your Adventure Dog by September 10. Winners will be featured in the October issue of Vermont Sports and be eligible to win get great prizes from Pet Food Warehouse and other prize sponsors, including a grand prize to be announced soon.

Our dogs are not only our best friends, they are our ski buddies, our backpacking companions, our running mates. Vermont Sports wants to see and hear about your puppy.

Here’s how the contest works: Submit a photo, video or story of your dog by AUGUST 20..We’ll decide what category it’s best suited for. We’ll post the 15 top finalists on Facebook and conduct a popular vote for the Readers’ Choice.

The five finalists will ultimately be chosen by Vermont Sports editors.

Five winners will be chosen from five categories such as: Extreme Scenes, Best Face Shot, Pups in Action, Great Stories and Video Action.

Overall winner will receive the grand prize and category winners will receive $75 gift certificates to Pet Food Warehouse . Want to see who won last year? See The Dogs We Love: 2020 Adventure Dog Contest Winners

Cover photo: Mike Hitelman’s Viszla in Stowe

RULES:

You may enter any dog but must have the permission of the dog’s owner and rights to the image or video you are entering. By entering, you agree to allow Vermont Sports to use the image and video across its platforms. You may enter as many dogs as you want (each should have a separate entry) but you or they must have some tie to Vermont and preference is given to images taken in the state. Anyone related to an employee or employed by Addison Press or any of the contest sponsors is not eligible. By entering, you agree to allow Addison Press’s publications (Vermont Sports, VT Ski + Ride) to use your image, video and story across all media. All entries must be received by Aug. 22, 2021. Finalists will be announced in a fall issue of Vermont Sports. Selection and final judging for prizes will be done by the editors of Vermont Sports with a separate Reader’s Choice category to be judged via social media. Readers’ Choice winners may be eligible for the finalist prizes but are not automatically winners. However, they will also be featured in the magazine. All entries should show some tie to Vermont. By entering you agree to allow Vermont Sports and its sister publication, Vermont Ski + Ride, to use your content across all media.