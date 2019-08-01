Is your dog a winner? Here’s a chance to win great prizes for you and your pooch. Just send in a photo, a video or a story about your Adventure Dog by September 1. Winners will be featured in the October issue of Vermont Sports and the grand prize is a two-night stay (with breakfast and, get this a puppy massage!) at gorgeous Topnotch Resort at Stowe and get great prizes from Pet Food Warehouse

Our dogs are not only our best friends, they are our ski buddies, our backpacking companions, our running mates. Vermont Sports wants to see and hear about your puppy.

Here’s how the contest works: Submit a photo, video or story of your dog. We’ll decide what category it’s best suited for. We’ll post the 15 top finalists on Facebook and conduct a popular vote for the Readers’ Choice.

The five finalists will ultimately be chosen by Vermont Sports editors and notified by September 15. Finalists receive free tickets to Wag It Forward: A Festival for Pets held at the Champlain Valley Expo.

Five winners will be chosen from five categories such as: Extreme Scenes, Best Face Shot, Pups in Action, Great Stories and Video Action.

Overall winner will receive the grand prize from Topnotch Resort and Spa, including a two-night stay, breakfast for two, and a dog massage, pending availability.

Want to see who won last year? See The Dogs We Love: 2018 Adventure Dog Contest Winners

Rules: You may enter as many dogs as you want but you or they must have some tie to Vermont. Dogs and their owners related to anyone employed by Addison Press, or any of our sponsors are not eligible. By entering, you agree to allow Addison Press and Pet Food Warehouse and other sponsors to use your image, video and story across its media.

You may enter any dog but must have the permission of the dog’s owner and rights to the image or video you are entering. By entering, you agree to allow Vermont Sports to use the image and video across its platforms. All entries must be received by September 1, 2019. Finalist will be announced by September 15 and the winners in the October, 2019, issue of Vermont Sports. Selection and final judging for the Grand Prize of a two night stay at Topnotch Resort, breakfast for two on both days and a dog massage and runners up prizes of gift certificates to Pet Food Warehouse will be done by the editors of Vermont Sports with a separate Reader’s Choice award to be judged via social media. Readers Choice winners may be eligible for the finalist prizes and will also be featured in the magazine. All entries should show some tie to Vermont.