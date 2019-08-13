12 Ways to Hit the Trail This Week

This weekend, Vermont plays host to everything from the U.S. Open Water Swim National Championships on Lake Willoughby to epic gravel rides, beer festivals, trail running challenges, mountain bike fests and more. Here are 12 ways to get outside across the state. For more great events, pick up a copy of our August issue, out on stands now, and head to the Green Mountain Calendar.

15-18 | The Vermont Challenge, Manchester

This year, this classic, ultra-scenic four-day cycling tour of the state will now offer three routes of varying distance for each day of scenic touring, with two group leaders per ride.

16-17 | Ragnar Trail Run Vermont, Ascutney Mountain

Sports Trails of the Ascutney Basin hosts this three-day camping and running adventure. Teams of eight or four ultra-runners tackle a series of three mountain trails that start and end at “Ragnar Village” by the base of Ascutney. It’s an epic weekend of all things trail running, camaraderie, crazy feats of fitness and fun.

16-17 | USMS Sprint and Long Distance Open Water Swim National Championships, Lake Willoughby

The sprint race runs Aug. 16 with the five-mile, open-water long-distance race on Aug. 17. Catch some of the top open water swimmers in the country on this stunning glacial lake during NEK Swim Week (Aug. 10-18).

16-18 | The VT3, Craftsbury Common

This year’s race has changed gears, but is BACK! The former three-day stage race will be a one-day race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center on 15 miles of cross-country trails with some ski trails, some dirt road and tons of fun.

17 | 27th Annual GMAA Scholarship Trail Race, South Burlington

Run 5K entirely on dirt trails with beautiful views of the lake at Red Rocks Park.

17 | Pedal Power to the People IV, Tunbridge

Ride this scenic and rambling 30 plus mile gravel grinder through the hills and dales of the Upper White River Watershed to benefit Free Vermont Radio (wfvr.org). The ride ends with a downhill roll into the 4th Annual NanoFest, an epic celebration of all things Vermont nano breweries.

17 | The Peak Mountain Woodsplitter, Pittsfield

See how many times you can complete a 10-mile loop on your mountain bike within a 6-hour time limit on the Green Mountain Trails.

17 | The Tour de Valley, Underhill

Hosted by Brewster River Mountain Bike Club, this event offers a 30-35 mile mountain bike ride on the mountain bike trails at the Pleasant Valley trail system or a cross-valley, 22-mile less technical route suitable for gravel bikes, followed by swimming, a feast and a raffle.

17 | The 100-on-100 Relay, Stowe

Starting at Trapp Family Lodge, this team race covers 100 miles on Route 100 to Ludlow. Slated at Vermont’s most scenic relay race, it requires that teams support themselves as they cumulatively run 100 miles to an epic after-party of food, beer and live music in Ludlow.

18 | The Woodchuck Cider Chase 5K, Middlebury

Dash from barn to farmhouse and back through the village to live music, food trucks, yard games and awesome cider at the Woodchuck ciderhouse. Expect great food, great vibes, a beautiful route and family-friendly fun.

18 | The Race Back to School at Kingdom Trails, Lyndonville

Open to walkers, bikers and runners, the race takes place on a loop at Kingdom Trails with three degrees of difficulty and a relay option. A fundraiser for NEK schools, challenge yourself to see how many loops you can mountain bike.

18 | North Face Doggie and Me Hike, Stratton

Enjoy a private guided hike with your doggie companion on Stratton Mountain. Repeats Sept. 1 and Oct. 12.