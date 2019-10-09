Looking to upgrade that old setup in favor of a new one? Got a kid who’s growing out of ski boots faster than you can buy them? Whether you’re looking for something modern and discounted or you’re a telemark skier looking for an old-school setup, Vermont’s many small-town ski swaps are treasure troves. Here are a few happening this fall.

Pro tip: it pays to show up right at the start.

Oct. 4-5 | Colchester Ski Sale, Colchester

Equipment drop-off: Oct. 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Colchester High School gym. Sale hours: Oct. 4 from 6-9 p.m. & Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. colchesterskisale.weebly.com

Oct. 4-6 | Pico Ski Club Annual Swap & Sale, Pico Mountain

Equipment drop-off: Sept. 28-Oct. 3. Sale hours: Oct. 4 from 5-9 p.m.; Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. picoskiclub.com

Oct. 18-19 | Montpelier Recreation Department Ski & Skate Sale, Montpelier

Equipment drop-off: Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Montpelier High School Gym. Sale hours: Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. montpelier-vt.org

Oct. 11-13 | Killington Ski Club Monster Ski & Bike Sale, Killington

Equipment drop-off: Oct. 5 from 1-4 p.m.; Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Oct. 10 from 12-6 p.m.; Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ramshead Ski Lodge. Sale hours: Oct. 5 from 5-9 p.m.; Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Oct. 10 from 12-6 p.m.; Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. killingtonskiclub.com

Oct. 11-13 | 36th Annual Smugglers’ Notch Ski & Snowboard Club Ski and Snowboard Sale, Colchester

Equipment drop-off: Oct. 11 from 6-8 p.m. at the Tarrant Recreation Center at St. Michael’s College. Sale hours: Oct. 11 from 5-8 p.m.; Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. smuggs.com

Nov. 1-2 | Stowe Parks & Rec Ski, Snowboard, Skate and Winter Sports Swap, Stowe

Equipment drop-off: Nov. 1 from 1-6 p.m. at the Stowe Elementary School gym. Sale hours: Sat. Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. gostowe.com/event/stowe-winter-sports-swap/

Nov. 2-3 | Cochran’s Ski & Ride Sale, Richmond

Equipment drop-off: Nov. 1 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Camel’s Hump Middle School. Sale hours: Sat. Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sun. Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. cochranskiarea.com/ski-ride-sale/

Nov. 3 | Burke PTO Ski Swap, West Burke

Equipment drop-off: Sat. Nov. 2 from 12-3 p.m. for sale items and 10-11 a.m. for donation items. Sale hours: Starts at 8 a.m. on Sun. Nov. 3. facebook.com/events/386391658924614/

Nov. 9-10 | Waitsfield 40th Ski & Skate Sale, Waitsfield

Equipment drop-off: Frid., Nov. 8 from 4-7 p.m. & Sat., Nov. 9 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Sale hours: Sat., Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. waitsfieldschool.org/ski-and-skate-sale

Nov. 22-23 | Cambridge Rotary Club Ski & Ride Swap, Jeffersonville

Equipment drop-off: Nov. 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cambridge Community Center. Sale hours: Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. rotarycambridge.org

Nov. 22-24 | Okemo Mountain School Ski & Snowboard Swap, Ludlow

Equipment drop-off: Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jackson Gore. Sale hours: Nov. 22 from 4-7 p.m. (3-4 p.m. early hour with $5 admission fee, free for Okemo employees); Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. okemomountainschool.org

Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 | Stratton Mountain School Ski Sale, Stratton

Equipment drop-off: Nov. 18-22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Vermont Ski and Sport in Jamaica, Mon., Nov. 25 from 4-7 p.m. at the Stratton Mountain School gymnasium. Tues., Nov. 26 from 4-7 p.m. at the Stratton Mountain School gymnasium and Wed., Nov. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Stratton Mountain School gymnasium. Sale hours: Fri., Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. facebook.com/events/688566388310367/