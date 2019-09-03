Whether you’re looking to run a half marathon, try your first gravel grinder or take in 100 miles of scenic roads in Addison County, there’s something for you happening in Vermont this weekend. Here are 12 awesome events that will get you outside and having fun.

6 | Stride for Pride 5K Walk & Run, Burlington

Kick off Pride Week with a beautiful sunset 5K along the shores of Lake Champlain. All are welcome to join, regardless of ability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

7 | Maple Leaf Half Marathon and Kotler 5K, Manchester

Run through picturesque villages on country roads and back to the finish during fall color. Choose between the marathon and 5K.

7 | Groton Forest Trail Run, Groton

Central Vermont Runners host these 26.5-mile and 15-mile runs at the Groton Forest State Park on a combination of hiking and multi-use trails.

7 | Charlotte Covered Bridge 5K/10K Walk & Run and Half Marathon, Charlotte

This race begins and ends at Shelburne Beach and follows a scenic gravel road by the orchards and shores of Lake Champlain.

7 | The Endurance Society Sky Run, Fayston

Choose between a 5K and 10K. Both courses take you to the top of General Stark Mountain, offering 2,000 feet and 3,700 feet of vertical climbing respectively. Descend to the base camp for a post-race party.

7 | 3rd Annual Samantha Brochu Memorial Run, Morristown

Run on the scenic Lamoille Valley Rail Trail so support scholarship for graduates of Hazen Union High School. Race followed by a festival, beer, games and kids’ activities.

7 | 14th Annual Kelly Brush Ride, Middlebury

Ride 20, 50 or 100 miles on paved roads through the Champlain Valley. Fundraising for this event helps people with spinal cord injuries afford adaptive athletic equipment. Hand cyclists ride free!

8 | The UN Epic Ride, Warren

Start and end at Lawson’s Finest Liquids. Ride some of the most fun trails in the Mad River Valley network, refuel with Sugarbush chocolate-covered bacon and Cabot cheddar deep in the woods. Choose between a 27-mile ride with 5,000 feet of vertical gain and a 17-mile ride with 3,000 feet of vertical. After-party at Lawson’s Finest Liquids from 12-2 p.m.

8 | Cabot Ride the Ridges, Cabot

A set of fun but challenging mostly dirt road rides through scenic landscapes and over rugged terrain. Choose between a 30K, 60K or 100K race, or take on the family walk/run/ride. Proceeds from the event benefit the Cabot Connects Mentoring Program.

8 | Run for Recovery, Brattleboro

Run or walk an easy 5K course through downtown.

8 | The Pine Street Mile, Burlington

Choose between a Challenge Mile, a Merry Mile and a Youth Mile for kids 14 & under. Point-to-point race down Pine Street in Burlington’s South End Arts district.

8 | Vermont Remembers 5K & 10K, Colchester

Run, walk or ruck (carrying a heavy pack) to support Vermont veterans.