10 Ways to Make a Splash This Weekend

From the North American Obstacle Course Racing Championships to the annual Point to Point and Lake Dunmore and Vermont Sun Triathlons, there’s a lot of great stuff happening this week across Vermont. Here’s what’s up this weekend.

9-11 | North American Obstacle Course Racing Championships, Stratton

Expect a 3K short course championship on Friday followed by a 15K standard course on Saturday and conclude Sunday with the team relay event.

10 | The 18th Annual Point to Point Powered by VSECU, Brownsville

Ride 100, 50 or 25 road miles or choose a 20-mile trail bike ride or a 28-mile gravel grinder or a trail half marathon. Catch live music and food trucks at the base of Mount Ascutney. All proceeds help to end hunger in Vermont and the rides/races are followed by a super fun outdoor festival: P2P.

10 | The Bitter Pill Adventure Race, Brandon

Embark on a team adventure featuring hiking, paddling, biking and continual navigation. Expect to get out in the woods as part of a team of three, to places you would never go otherwise. The goal? See as much of the challenging course as you can, while being self-sufficient as a team.

10 | 11th Annual Bike ‘n Brew, Burke

Catch live music, mountain bike rides, more than 25 local craft beer tastings games and more at Burke Mountain Resort.

10 | Kingdom Run, Irasburg

Try a half marathon, 5K or 10K out-and-back race on scenic dirt roads. Race is followed by live music, free lunch and blueberry sundaes. Walkers welcome.

10 | Melissa Jenkins Memorial 5K, Danville

A fun run/walk on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to raise funds for the Melissa Jenkins Memorial Scholarship fund.

10 | Sugarhouse Trail Run, Shelburne

Run/walk one lap (1.5-miles) or run two laps for a full 5K on the new trail system that Shelburne Sugarbworks has developed. Don’t miss the 300-yard fun run for kids.

10 | Get Your Rear in Gear 5K | Colchester

Run a 5K race or walk out-and-back from Colchester High School to support Colon Cancer Coalition.

11 | The Vermont Sun and Lake Dunmore Triathlon, Salisbury

Head to Branbury State Park and choose between a 600-yard swim, a 14-mile bike ride and a 3.1-mile run in the Vermont Sun Triathlon or a 0.9-mile swim, 28-mile bike ride and a 6.2-mile run in the Lake Dunmore Triathlon.

10-18 | Northeast Kingdom Swim Week, Barton

Swim 47 miles across eight Northeast Kingdom lakes in nine days or register for individual swim events. Bring your own accompanying kayaker, and have fun! For individual events, qualifying requirements and more, head to Kingdom Games’ or NEKOWSKA’s websites.