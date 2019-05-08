10 Ways to Get Outside This Weekend

From ultramarathons to beer and bike festivals, there are plenty of great ways to get outside this weekend. Catch one of these awesome gear swaps, go for a paddle or check out the Human Powered Parade. Either way, it’s going to be a great weekend to get outside in Vermont.

10-11 | Peak Bloodroot Ultra, Pittsfield

Race through the rugged foothills of the Green Mountains in the 100-miler on Friday, followed by the 50-miler, 30-miler, 10-miler and kids’ hike on Saturday. peakraces.com

11 | 3rd Annual Human Powered Parade, Bristol

Show your dedication to human-powered transportation and the environment at this zany bicycle parade. Bike decorating runs from 10-11 a.m. at the skate park, with the parade running from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Expect stops along the way for community dance parties, interactive art at more. Then, from 12:30-2 p.m., catch the Human Powered Party, with local food vendors, bike-powered goodies, gadgets and funk rock by Band of the Land. Test-ride an adaptive bike with RAD-Innovations. livingtreealliance.com

11 | Adamant Half Marathon and Relay, Adamant

Run a scenic figure eight course past the hills and ponds of Calais and East Montpelier. Part of the Central Vermont Runners race series. cvrunners.org

11 | Lake Champlain Half Marathon and 5K/10K, Ferrisburgh

Run from Bason Harbor Club on a loop through beautiful farmland in Panton and Ferrisburg, with views of Lake Champlain and the Green Mountains and Adirondacks throughout the course. The 5K/10K routes remain within Basin Harbor. Race proceeds benefit the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum. racevermont.com

11 | Bikes and Beers, Stowe

Head to the Alchemist for a 15 and 30-mile bike ride that focuses on local craft beer and benefits Vermont Cycling. Catch live music at the end, with proceeds supporting Stowe Adaptive Sports. All registered riders get two free beers to enjoy to live music and food trucks. bikesandbeers.com

11 | 10th Annual Spring into Health 5K, Townshend

Run 3.1 miles on paved road to finish at the Townshend Common. gracecottage.org

11 | 4th Annual Velo Vermont Spring Roll, Middlesex

Join up for a mixed-surface non-competitive bicycle ride with about 3,311 feet of climbing over approximately 35 miles. localmotion.org

11 | Road to the Pogue, Woodstock

Race 6.1 miles along the carriage trails of Mount Tom at the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historic Park. It’s pretty challenging and is paced by Icelandic ponies, with potable water stops. roadtothepogue.com

11 | Brattleboro Outing Clun Canoe and Kayak Consignment Sale & Swap, Brattleboro

Consign your SUP, kayak, canoe, rowing shell, rowboat on May 10 and early morning on May 11 at the Outlet Center at Exit 1, Vermont I-91. Swap runs from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, sale goes from 12-2 p.m. brattleborooutingclub.org

12 | Fiddlehead Slalom, Montpelier

Slalom through suspended gates on the Winooski River’s class II and higher rapids in this event, which is part of the New England Slalom Series. nessrace.com