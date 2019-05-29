10 Awesome Events for This Weekend

It’s June, and there is still skiing to be had here in Vermont! Killington just announced that this will be its last weekend of skiing for the season. Meanwhile, you can head north or south for awesome half marathons, including one that ends with beer from Hill Farmstead (what’s not to like about that?). For a really tough race, check out the Endurance Society’s Infinitus series in Goshen, or give back with a little trailwork through Fellowship of the Wheel.

May 31 to June 2 | Last Weekend of Skiing & Riding at Killington, Killington

The Superstar Express Quad will spin from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 31 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday June 1 & 2. Lift tickets will be $30 for all ages each day, with live music at the Umbrella Bar, free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream for the first 500 people at 3 p.m., an outdoor grill and plenty of deep bump skiing.

When the season closes out on Sunday, Killington will have opened for 211 days of skiing and riding for winter 2018-2019.

June 1 | The Endurance Society’s Infinitus Race, Goshen

Choose from an 8-miler, a marathon, an 88K, a 100-mile, a 250-mile race, a deca-marathon (10 marathons in 10 days) and an 888K race on a marked trail loop at the Blueberry Hill Outdoor Center.

June 1 | Colchester Causeway Race, Colchester

Choose a 5K, 10K or 15K. The race begins at Airport Park and follows a gravel trail out onto the Causeway to finish again at Airport Park.

June 1 | Girls on the Run 5K, Essex Junction

This is the northern Vermont iteration of this series to promote girls running and getting involved with sports and an active lifestyle.

June 1 | West River Trail Run, South Londonderry

Run 11 miles on exciting terrain on a one-way trail from South Londonderry to Jamaica State Park along the West River.

June 1 | Race to the Top of Bradford, Bradford

Take on a 3.5-mile trail race to the top of Wrights Mountain or a 1.5-mile kids fun run on wooded trails.

June 1 | Craftsbury Beer Run, Craftsbury

A point to point half marathon on trails and dirt roads from the Craftsbury Outdoor Center to Hill Farmstead Brewery. Race entries raise money for WonderArts’ Farm to Kids’ Table program.

You’ll pass through the fields and forests of Vermont’s working landscape, through sugarbush, dairies, woodlots and more en route to the finish line at Hill Farmstead. Your first beer is on the race organizers, as is the post-race picnic by the Craftsbury General Store.

June 1 | Everyday Biking Workshop, Hinesburg

Local Motion hosts this RSVP-only event with free coffee and pastries for folks who want to learn to bike commute safely and consistently in Vermont. RSVP online.

June 2 | Mud Pond Trail Day with Fellowship of the Wheel, Williston

Join Fellowship of the Wheel and VMBA for a day of volunteer trail work at Mud Pond.

June 2 | Covered Bridges Half Marathon, Woodstock

This beautiful and scenic race starts at Suicide Six Ski Area and takes contestants on a point-to-point route that mostly features a gentle downgrade, dropping 200 feet over 13.1 miles, with a moderate hill at mile 5 and a short, steep one at mile 8.