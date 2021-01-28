10 Athletes of the Year: #9 Hannah Soar

Each January, Vermont Sports Magazine publishes the profiles of 10 Vermont athletes who have made our state proud in the past year. Even with race schedules cut short, travel curtailed and being isolated from training partners, these athletes pushed through the year of Covid-19 and showed how you can stay motivated, stay fit and stay on top of the game. Here’s our annual salute to 10 athletes Vermont should be proud of. See a full list of 2020‘s 10 Athletes of the Year in alphabetical order as well as links to previous years’ honorees.

Hannah Soar Bumped It Up

Killington is known for breeding moguls and mogul skiing greats such as Donna Weinbrecht and Hannah Kearney.

Now there’s another name to add to that list: Hannah Soar. Soar grew up driving to Killington from her home in Connecticut most weekends and moved to Vermont to attend the Killington Mountain School. As a senior there, she burst onto the World Cup in 2017 at age 17 and has been gradually moving up the ranks.

In December 2019, Hannah earned her first World Cup podium – a third in Dual Moguls at an event held in China. She followed that up with a silver in Dual in February in Deer Valley, Utah and ended the shortened season ranked fifth overall in the World Cup standings.

This season, in the three World Cups that have taken place so far, Hannah has shown consistently strong finishes scoring a fifth, a third and a seventh, putting her in fourth place overall.

Though she has been training with the U.S. Team in Park City Utah and taking classes there, Hannah still considers herself a Vermonter. Over the holidays she was back home, skinning up Pico. She’s also been a volunteer and advocate for Vermont Adaptive.

On June 20, the date of the Virtual Vermont Adaptive Ride, Soar and fellow KMS grad and U.S Ski Team mogul skier Alex Lewis rode 100 miles, finishing up part of their pledge to ride 2000 miles to raise funds for the non-profit that helps people of all abilities access outdoor sports.

”Now that I have the time off due to the Coronavirus pandemic, I thought it would be a great time to get involved and show my support,” Hannah said.

