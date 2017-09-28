This Weekend’s Best Races

This weekend, don’t miss road races that turn into Octoberfests, leaf peeper marathons hard hill climbs and more classic fall events.

29-30 | Harpoon Octoberfest Race, Windsor

The Harpoon Brewery holds the annual 3.6-mile road race, followed by an Octoberfest on the brewery grounds. Proceeds benefit the Friends of Norris Cotton Cancer Center.

29-10/1 | Krissy Moehl Running Camp, Richmond

Join trail running legend and Julbo Athlete Krissy Moehl for a weekend-long running camp that will include skills, group trail runs for all abilities, classroom presentations and discussions, all at Cochran’s Ski Area.

30 | 19th Annual Stark Mountain Hill Climb/Run, Fayston

Run from the Mad River Glen base lodge to the summit of Stark Mountain. This climb is part of Mad River Glen’s Green and Gold Weekend.

30 | Hungry Lion Bike Tour, Whitingham

These 35-, 55-, and 75-mile road bike races are fully-supported with rest stops, sag wagons, BBQ, music and beer.

30 | Allen Clark Hill Climb, Waitsfield

Climb the 1,600 vertical feet in 6.2 miles from Route 100 to the top of Appalachian Gap.

1 | Leaf Peepers Half Marathon, Waterbury

CVR’s fundraiser for the Harwood Union Booster Club is an out-and-back on paved and dirt roads. Part of the CVR ORS Races Series.