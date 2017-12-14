What’s Up This Weekend? Dec 15-17
Celebrate the snow that’s coming this weekend with a flurry of ski-related fun.
Celebrate Sugarbush’s birthday with a party at the Gate House Lodge that includes drinks, appetizers and plenty of dancing.
16 | Demo Day at Mount Snow, West Dover
Skiers and snowboarders can test out the latest from top manufacturers at this annual event. mountsnow.com
17 | Winter Wild at Magic Mountain, Londonderry
An uphill event with a downhill twist. Join the wild fun in skis, snowboards or snowshoes.
Photo courtesy of Sugarbush.