What’s Up This Weekend? Dec 15-17

Celebrate the snow that’s coming this weekend with a flurry of ski-related fun.

16 | SugarBash, Sugarbush

Celebrate Sugarbush’s birthday with a party at the Gate House Lodge that includes drinks, appetizers and plenty of dancing.

16 | Demo Day at Mount Snow, West Dover

Skiers and snowboarders can test out the latest from top manufacturers at this annual event. mountsnow.com

17 | Winter Wild at Magic Mountain, Londonderry

An uphill event with a downhill twist. Join the wild fun in skis, snowboards or snowshoes.

Photo courtesy of Sugarbush.