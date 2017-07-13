What’s Up This Weekend? July 14-16

This weekend, ride right up to some farm-fresh food, head to Jay Peak for a killer music lineup, hit $3 pints at Switchback and run 100 miles.

15-16| Farm to Fork Fondo, Pittsfield

Cyclists ride approximately 100K (60+ miles) on mostly gravel roads through stunning countryside. A 50K options will also be available. ridelamoille.com

14-15 | Jeezum Crow Festival, Jay Peak

Stateside Ampitheater hosts two days of live music from bands like The Mallet Brothers, Rick Redington & The Luv, Pink Talking Fish, Eric Gales, Soule Monde and more.

15-16 | Switchback Patio Grand Opening Bash, Burlington

The Tap Room at Switchback’s new outside patio is officially complete, and the brewery is celebrating with a weekend of festivities including live music, $3 pints, corn hole, giant jenga and more.

15-16 | Vermont 100, West Windsor

This 100-mile ultra-marathon starts at Silver Hill Meadow and is one of four 100-milers nationwide that make up the Grand Slam of ultra-running.

For a full list of this weekend’s events, check out our calendar.

Photo courtesy of Farm To Fork Fondo