What’s Up This Weekend? July 14-16
This weekend, ride right up to some farm-fresh food, head to Jay Peak for a killer music lineup, hit $3 pints at Switchback and run 100 miles.
15-16| Farm to Fork Fondo, Pittsfield
Cyclists ride approximately 100K (60+ miles) on mostly gravel roads through stunning countryside. A 50K options will also be available. ridelamoille.com
14-15 | Jeezum Crow Festival, Jay Peak
Stateside Ampitheater hosts two days of live music from bands like The Mallet Brothers, Rick Redington & The Luv, Pink Talking Fish, Eric Gales, Soule Monde and more.
15-16 | Switchback Patio Grand Opening Bash, Burlington
The Tap Room at Switchback’s new outside patio is officially complete, and the brewery is celebrating with a weekend of festivities including live music, $3 pints, corn hole, giant jenga and more.
15-16 | Vermont 100, West Windsor
This 100-mile ultra-marathon starts at Silver Hill Meadow and is one of four 100-milers nationwide that make up the Grand Slam of ultra-running.
For a full list of this weekend’s events, check out our calendar.
Photo courtesy of Farm To Fork Fondo