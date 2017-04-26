Get wild and muddy this weekend with the Nor’beaster Killington Triathlon, the Disastour, the Muddy Onion and the Gears and Beer Bar Crawl.

29 | Killington Triathlon, Killington

It wouldn’t be a Killington triathlon if it didn’t include skiing. Ski down Superstar trail before running a 5K, then mountain bike on the mountain’s trails. killington.com

29 | Muddy Onion Spring Classic, Montpelier

Explore 34 miles of scenic dirt roads on a fully supported ride followed by a BBQ with chocolate-covered bacon, maple syrup shots and The Alchemist beer. onionriver.com

29 | Gears and Beer Bar Crawl, Waterbury

The Waterbury Area Trail Alliance holds a beer crawl fundraiser with four bars and restaurants donating 5 percent of draft sales to WATA. waterburytrails.com

29 | DisasTour Race, Mad River Valley

What started as a triathlon to fund the relief effort for Tropical Storm Irene has blossomed into a spring classic. With a trail run, a paddle race and a mountain/cross bike race, this one’s got something for everyone. active.com