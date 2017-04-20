This weekend’s got a little bit of everything, with a kayak festival, gravel ride, a half marathon and the last of spring’s sweet skiing.

21–23 | Riverfest, Lebanon, N.H.

Grab your kayak and race the Wells River Rumble, the Mascoma Slalom or just join in for the party and cookout hosted by the Ledyard Canoe Club.

22 | Rasputitsa Gravel Road Race, East Burke

Cyclists charge into spring with this 45-mile unsanctioned gravel ride through some of the Northeastern Kingdom’s toughest terrain, starting at Burke Mountain Resort this year.

22 | Rollin Irish Half Marathon, Essex Junction

The Green Mountain Athletic Association hosts a certified half marathon on mostly dirt roads, starting and finishing at Memorial Hall in Essex Junction.

The Last Of Spring Skiing

If you need a list of the ski resorts that are still open (and their end-of-year hoorah parties) we’ve got you covered.