The 4th of July is just around the corner, and this weekend is packed with great events. Here are a few of our top picks for triathlons, festivals and seriously challenging bike rides.

June 29 | 33rd Annual Colchester Triathlon

The Colchester Parks and Rec Department hosts a 500-meter swim (or a 1.5-mile kayak), 12-mile bike ride and 3-mile run, starting and finishing at Bayside Park in Colchester. The race starts at 8:30 a.m.

June 29 – July 1 | The Deerfield River Festival, Charlemont, Mass.

Celebrate the Deerfield River with American Whitewater and Zoar Outdoor for this weekend of fun-filled, on-the-water demos, events and activities. The festival has run annually for more than 20 years and celebrates seasonal whitewater releases in the area. Enjoy live music, beer, an outdoor market, paddling clinics, guest speakers and raise some funds for river conservation efforts by American Whitewater.

June 30 | The Vermont Gran Fondo, Middlebury Vt.

Starting and finishing at Middlebury’s Woodchuck Cider, the Vermont Gran Fondo is a non-competitive ride that will nonetheless test your cardiovascular capacity with challenging climbs across Appalachian Gap, Lincoln Gap, Middlebury Gap and Brandon Gap. Don’t miss the after-party. Bring out those legs of steel.

June 30 | RAS Gravel Adventure Ride, Peru, Vt.

Cyclists and runners gather to compete in support of RASopathies research. The ride will cover 41 miles of Class IV dirt roads. Post-ride party follows with live music and local food.

July 4 | Harry Corrow Freedom Run, Newport, Vt.

Kingdom Games hosts this 10-mile classic on the Newport-Derby Bike Path and Memphremagog Ski Touring Foundation Trails, with 10K, 5K and 1-mile routes. Celebrate freedom from British tyranny, freedom from asphalt and freedom to choose your own distance, even mid-race. Bed races, music and fireworks to follow.

July 4 | Clarence DeMar 5K, South Hero, Vt.

Run this flat out (south) and back (north) 5K on South Street with a free 1/4-mile race for kids.

Festivals

June 28-30 | The Frendly Gathering, Sugarbush

Have you checked out the Frendly Gathering yet? It’s arguably the grooviest music festival in the northeast, and offers great food, great music and good vibes. This year, Mt. Ellen is the site of this annual music festival organized by pro snowboarders Jack Mitrani, Danny Davis, Kevin Pearce and “frends.” Bands include Twiddle, Greensky Bluegrass, Devil Makes Three, Kat Wright, Trevor Hall and more.

June 29 | The Alchemist’s B3 Festival and Block Party, Stowe

The Alchemist hosts this townwide celebration of all things bikes, beer and live music. The festival kicks off in Stowe Village with Stowe Vibrancy’s block party, featuring local food and beer samples, awesome vendors, kids activities and a mass critical ride, in which bikers take to the street in unison.