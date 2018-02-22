Don’t let the warm weather fool you—Vermonters are enjoying some spring skiing. On Wednesday, Magic Mountain had an impromptu beach bash with a grill, drinks and t-shirts on the slopes, Sugarbush tweeted about sweet, soft turns and Jay celebrated the vitamin D. Yes, the Stowe Derby’s been cancelled (again) but there’s more to do this weekend. Here are the events to head to.

If you’re ready for a chill join in (or watch) as swimmers compete in 25-, 50, 100- and 200-meter swims in a two-lane 25-meter “pool” cut out of the ice on Lake Memphremagog.

23-24 | Middlebury Winter Carnival at the Snowbowl

At Rikert Nordic Center, watch NCAA cross-country ski racers go head-to-head. Up the road, the Middlebury Snowbowl hosts NCAA ski racing. Plus, don’t miss the bonfire, olympics, ice show and carnival ball.

24 | Winterfest & Magic Olympics, Magic Mountain

Magic hosts its own version of the Olympics, with competitions, a silent auction, buffet dinner, torchlight parade, fireworks and live music.

Feb 24: Smuggler’s Notch 2nd Annual Snowshoe Festival

Free admission, free demos, guided treks and activities for all levels, plus food and drink!

24-25 | 33rd Annual Kåre Andersen Telemark Festival, Bromley

Ski with some of the East’s best teleskiers in this two-day festival, chock-full of clinics and free-heel camaraderie, with a classic race on Sunday.

25 | Stowe Derby, Stowe

Due to inclement weather, the Stowe Derby was canceled.