We’re looking for a full-time position but if you are a freelancer and have great story ideas, strong clips and are interested, let us know too:

Assistant Editor/Associate Editor | Vermont Sports and VT Ski + Ride Magazines

Vermont Ski + Ride Magazine (recently named one of the top three specialty publications in New England) and Vermont Sports Magazine are looking for a full-time assistant or associate editor, to be based in our Middlebury, Vermont offices. The magazines are part of the Addison Press group of media. Title will be based on your experience.

This job is perfect for you if …

You work hard, play hard and love the outdoors. You’re a budding journalist, social media boss and digital wiz. You know all about the Oxford comma, how to interview and where to find a great story. You ski or ride, run or bike and are totally dialed in to the outdoor community.

You like to work as a team but also work well independently and have a great, can-do attitude and strong work ethic. And you can find the typos and grammatical mistakes in this post (that’s a challenge!).

Most of all, you are a superb storyteller and writer.

If that’s you, then this job could be yours. It comes with free skiing, a chance to travel around the state, test gear, write features, post video and much more. You will write features and have the opportunity to contribute news stories to the award-winning Addison Independent newspaper as well.

Some of the things we are looking for:

Two years minimum experience in journalism (can be a college paper).

Business experience growing social media channels

Knowledge of InDesign, WordPress and Mailchimp a plus

Proofreading and copyediting

Background in skiing, riding or other outdoor sports

Photography and video skills a plus

Vermont Ski + Ride is an award-winning quarterly, glossy magazine, website and e-newsletter that covers the ski and ride lifestyle in Vermont in all seasons. We cover ski resorts, dream homes, apres-ski destinations, and all the fun on the slopes and off.

Vermont Sports is the “Bible” for athletes around New England, coming out nine times a year in print, as well as in an e-newsletter and website. It covers the many top athletes and their stories, describes adventures, reviews gear, provides health advice and has the most comprehensive calendar of outdoor and sports events in the state.

Addison Press, the mothership, is the publisher of the Addison Independent, named best weekly newspaper in New England in 2015, the Brandon Reporter and affiliated with The Mountain Times in Killington, the St. Albans Messenger, the Essex Reporter, Colchester Sun and Milton Independent.

Please submit your cover letter, resume and writing samples to: editor@vtskiandride.com