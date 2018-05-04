Weekend On Windmill Ridge

I had something else on my mind at that point—something important—and was secretly just looking for a setting other than the next bend in the trail. At last we climbed to the clearing at Paul’s Ledges, where we found ourselves alone on a ridge above the idyllic Vermont countryside on a gorgeous afternoon. I waited for a quiet moment, then turned to Jen and looked her directly in the eye and proposed to her on the spot.

She said yes.

After sharing a celebratory Snickers bar (hey, if it works at the time, go with what you’ve got), we headed back south along the ridge with renewed energy and enthusiasm. Our feet felt light and airy, dancing over the occasional rocks and roots. This time, just before reaching the top of The Pinnacle, we turned left and headed down the Holden Trail. It’s clearly one of the older (and more eroded) trails on the mountain, but parts of it are still really fun to run, and we literally whooped and giggled the whole way down.