Weekend Highlights, April 14-16

This weekend, get excited about spring with OGE’s Reel Paddling Film Festival, get your last taste of spring skiing and get planning for next weekend’s Riverfest in New Hampshire.

13 | Reel Paddling Film Festival, Burlington

Outdoor Gear Exchange hosts award-winning films, and a raffle benefits the Northern Forest Canoe Trail.

15 | Stowe Parks Session

Head to the North Slope Terrain Park, and bring your hand plant game. There are rumors of Boxilla and a 90s stunt ditch.

16 | Easter Celebrations

From sunrise services on the mountain top to full Easter brunches to egg hunts, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a full list of Easter services around Vermont.

Coming Up:

20-22 | Riverfest, Lebanon, N.H.

Grab your kayak and race the Wells River Rumble, the Mascoma Slalom or just join the party and cookout hosted by the Ledyard Canoe Club.

22 | Rolling Irish Half Marathon, Essex Junction

The Green Mountain Athletic Association hosts a certified half marathon on mostly dirt roads, starting and finishing at Memorial Hall in Essex Junction.