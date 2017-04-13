Weekend Highlights, April 14-16
This weekend, get excited about spring with OGE’s Reel Paddling Film Festival, get your last taste of spring skiing and get planning for next weekend’s Riverfest in New Hampshire.
13 | Reel Paddling Film Festival, Burlington
Outdoor Gear Exchange hosts award-winning films, and a raffle benefits the Northern Forest Canoe Trail.
Head to the North Slope Terrain Park, and bring your hand plant game. There are rumors of Boxilla and a 90s stunt ditch.
From sunrise services on the mountain top to full Easter brunches to egg hunts, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a full list of Easter services around Vermont.
Coming Up:
20-22 | Riverfest, Lebanon, N.H.
Grab your kayak and race the Wells River Rumble, the Mascoma Slalom or just join the party and cookout hosted by the Ledyard Canoe Club.
22 | Rolling Irish Half Marathon, Essex Junction
The Green Mountain Athletic Association hosts a certified half marathon on mostly dirt roads, starting and finishing at Memorial Hall in Essex Junction.