So You Want to Start a _____ Company?

How did Terry, the makers of bikes and gear for women, get started? Why did the Alchemist gain such a cult following? How do you start a company and live the dream? The Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies is kicking off a pretty cool new podcast series this week that answers these questions and more. Here’s the release. Check it out.

Vermont Entrepreneurs Share Stories on new “Start Here” Podcast

Produced by VCET, Start Here offers inspiration and advice from active, aspiring and accidental entrepreneurs around Vermont.

Burlington, VT (December 7, 2016) – Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies (VCET) is proud to announce Start Here (www.vcet.co/podcast), a podcast sharing the stories of active, aspiring, and accidental entrepreneurs. With support from the Vermont Technology Council and FairPoint Communications, Start Here is co-hosted by VCET’s David Bradbury and Sam Roach-Gerber, and is available to listeners on SoundCloud beginning December 7th and iTunes on December 14th.

Today VCET launches the first four episodes of Start Here, which feature Liz Robert of Terry Bicycles, Jen Kimmich of The Alchemist, Ethan Bechtel of OhMD, and Marguerite Dibble of GameTheory. Start Here co-host Sam Roach-Gerber explains, “Our team has worked hard to create a platform for Vermont’s entrepreneurs to share their raw and unscripted stories. These men and women are brilliant, hardworking, and eager to share their successes and failures. Vermont’s pool of amazing entrepreneurs is deep, and we are eager to keep these stories coming.”

Featuring a wide range of Vermont’s most innovative business leaders and startups, Start Here bridges the gap between entertainment and inspiration by presenting the unfiltered stories of today’s top innovators and entrepreneurs, with topics ranging from bootstrapping and team building to scaling and product development.

“Being an entrepreneur or a remote-technology professional in a rural area can be isolating. Listening to the lessons learned and tidbits of advice by some of our region’s founders could help inspire and assist me and our team,” said Peter Silverman, co-founder of Beacon VT. “Maybe in two years we can pay it forward and share Beacon’s journey too.”

Engineered by VCET Associate Ryan Bahan, Start Here is recorded at the FairPoint Tech Hub in downtown Burlington, VT, which is an 11,000 sq ft coworking and startup accelerator location offering 1 gigabit broadband connection that has been donated by FairPoint Communications in support of Vermont’s entrepreneurs and innovation ecosystem.

About

Advancing innovation and entrepreneurship, the non-profit Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies (VCET) provides expert business mentoring, technology professional networking, three coworking and accelerator facilities in Middlebury and Burlington, innovation programs, and early stage venture capital. VCET manages the Vermont Seed Capital Fund, LP, a revolving $5 million venture capital investment fund. In 2013, VCET was named #11 globally and #5 in the U.S. by the UBI Index. Visit http://www.vcet.co, follow @VCET and listen: Start Here.