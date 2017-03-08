Want a Dream Job? We’re Hiring!

JOIN OUR TEAM!

WANTED: Brand Sales & Marketing Associate

Vermont Ski + Ride/Vermont Sports

You love the outdoors. You rip, you ride, you rock. You’ll tackle anything. You don’t take no for an answer. If that’s you—and you’re looking for a dream job. Here it is:

Help grow two of the best-loved magazine brands in the Northeast: Vermont Ski + Ride and Vermont Sports. As our Brand Sales and Marketing Associate, you will not just sell ads but will develop collaborative marketing partnerships with clients across our print, digital and social media as well as sponsorships and events.

You’ll tell the world why these two magazines, with a combined reach of 160,000 across five states, are smart ways to reach New England’s most active, affluent and engaged audiences: skiers, hikers, cyclists, kayakers, runners, second home owners and their families.

Your clients may include outdoor retailers, ski resorts, architects and builders, restaurants, hotels, real estate businesses and more. You may also have the opportunity to call on national accounts and equipment manufacturers.

We’ll need you to spend some time in our offices in Middlebury and to represent us at events around the state. On the other days you’ll be out on the road, making calls, meeting quotas and following up.

We’re looking for someone who has:

A proven track record in sales

The ability to develop and sell to a new client list

Creative marketing and event idea

Clear, compelling and concise communication skills

Boundless energy, gritty persistence and joyful enthusiasm

Passion for outdoor sports and Vermont, preferred

This is a part-time or full-time job (depending on your circumstances) with a base salary but compensation is largely commission-based. You’ll have flexibility and freedom in your schedule, but we will expect weekly reports and sales quotas to be met.

Send your resume and cover letter to editor@vtsports.com

About Us:

Vermont Sports and Vermont Ski + Ride are owned by Addison Press, winner of the 2016 UVM Grossman School of Business “Family Business of the Year” award and the Addison County Chamber of Commerce’s “Business of the Year” for 2016. Addison Press also owns and publishes the award-winning biweekly, the Addison Independent, the Brandon Reporter, the LCI Derby Guide. We co-own of The Mountain Times in Killington as well as the Essex Reporter and Colchester Sun and are affilliated with The St. Albans’ Messenger. Addison Press is family owned and operated by the Lynn family of Middlebury, Vermont.

Vermont Ski + Ride is a glossy quarterly magazine with a print distribution of 25,000 around New England. In 2017, both the print version and the website, vtskiandride.com were named the second best niche publication in New England by the New England Newspaper and Press Association. Vermont Ski + Ride also publishes a vibrant website, e-newsletter and social media pages. It is the title sponsor of the Vermont Ski + Ride Expo the first ski show to come to Vermont.

Vermont Sports is a large-format newsmagazine that comes out nine times a year. Dubbed the “Bible” for outdoor sports in New England, it has a print distribution of 15,000 at more than 475 locations around the state and in outdoor retailers as far south as Maryland. Vermont Sports is a sponsor of sporting events around the state, ranging from running races to ski mountaineering, mountain bike festivals to century rides. Vermont Sports also has a strong website and weekly e-newsletter.