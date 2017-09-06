5 | The Start | The State of (Re)Creation

Vermont looks at new ways to grow our rural towns.

7 | Great Outdoors | Big Leagues Come To Vermont

Pro skateboarders go downhill fast, a 100-mile swim record, world champ disc golf and more.

11 | Fitness | The Fitness Game

At University of Vermont, research into what motivates people to work out has some interesting finds: These games and 7 apps could help you be healthier.

15 | Fall Camping Skills | Back To Our Roots

Know how to start a fire without a match, make a water container from bark or build a twig shelter? This school can teach you to survive in the wild.

19 | Fall Campsite Guide | On The Waterfront

At these seven secluded lakefront campsites, your nearest neighbors may be loons. From south to north, here are 7 of our hidden favorites.

24 | Fall Camping Gear | (R)Evolution in Backpacking

With this new gear, you can carry everything you need for an overnight in a minimalist pack that totals under 7 lbs.

27 | Featured Athlete | The Badass Dad

At 44, Mike Barton is still beating cycling pros half his age.

28 | Calendar | Race & Event Guide

34 | Endgame | The Steepest Trek

When things turn bad on the mountain, the hardest part can be everything that comes next.