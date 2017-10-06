Vermont Sports Magazine, October 2017
5 | The Start | Play It Safe
Two tragic deaths in September are important reminders to take care in the wild.
6 | Great Outdoors | Fall’s Mountain Marathons
Whether you run, hike or bike them, these marathons and half- marathons dish up Vermont at its best.
8 | Great Outdoors | Searching Wallface
After a hiker went missing in the Adirondacks, here’s how Stowe Mountain Rescue helped with the two-week search.
12 | Health & Nutrition | The Power of Protein
How much protein do you need? The answer may surprise you.
14 | Feature | Playing With Fire (Towers)
If you want to win fall, climb one (or more!) of these 11 mountain- top re towers.
17 | Feature | The Bennington Triangle
Why do people keep disappearing near Glastenbury Mountain?
18 | Feature | Vermont Ramps It Up
The A-Dog Skatepark brings top pros back to their home turf.
22 | Feature | The Dogs We Love
Meet the winners of our 2017 Adventure Dog Photo Contest.
28 | Reader Athlete | Cyclocross’s Next Champ
She’s only 13 but already beating older kids and adults.
29 | Calendar
Race & Event Guide
34 | Endgame | The Story of Bear
How a Burlington girl and her dog won the Internet.