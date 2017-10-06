vts-cover-image-october
Vermont Sports Magazine, October 2017

5 | The Start | Play It Safe

Two tragic deaths in September are important reminders to take care in the wild.

6 | Great Outdoors | Fall’s Mountain Marathons

Whether you run, hike or bike them, these marathons and half- marathons dish up Vermont at its best.

8 | Great Outdoors | Searching Wallface

After a hiker went missing in the Adirondacks, here’s how Stowe Mountain Rescue helped with the two-week search.

12 | Health & Nutrition | The Power of Protein

How much protein do you need? The answer may surprise you.

14 | Feature | Playing With Fire (Towers)

If you want to win fall, climb one (or more!) of these 11 mountain- top re towers.

17 | Feature | The Bennington Triangle

Why do people keep disappearing near Glastenbury Mountain?

18 | Feature | Vermont Ramps It Up

The A-Dog Skatepark brings top pros back to their home turf.

22 | Feature | The Dogs We Love

Meet the winners of our 2017 Adventure Dog Photo Contest.

28 | Reader Athlete | Cyclocross’s Next Champ

She’s only 13 but already beating older kids and adults.

29 | Calendar

Race & Event Guide

34 | Endgame | The Story of Bear

How a Burlington girl and her dog won the Internet.

Vermont Sports 0
