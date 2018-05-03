Current Issue 

Vermont Sports Magazine, May 2018

Vermont Sports 98 Views , ,

Hit the ground running this May with hidden fishing spots, gear for switching seasons, the latest research about Calorie Restriction, a mountaintop proposal and more. 

The Start | The Other Impact Of Running, pg. 5

A case for investing in recreation.

Great Outdoors | May, Flies and Hungry Fish, pg. 6

Fly-fishing champ Ben Wilcox shares his secrets for success.

Trail Tales | Weekend On Windmill Ridge, pg. 10

Stunning views, a cabin at the top and 25 miles of trails make this place worth a trip.

Nutrition | Hungry For The Win? pg. 13

New studies explore the merits of a Calorie Restriction diet.

Feature | A Team Of Dreams, pg. 14

These four runners’ inspiring stories earned them a place on Meb Keflezhigi’s team at the Vermont City Marathon.

Feature | Teague O’Connor Runs Wild, pg. 19

This field naturalist, vegetarian and barefoot ultra runner is setting world records.

Feature | The Ultra Pioneer, pg. 22

Thirty years later, the VT 100 is one of the country’s most epic ultra races.

Gear | Season Switchers, pg. 27

The gear to get you through May’s shoulder season.

Calendar | Race & Event Guide, pg. 28
Endgame | A Language My Body Understands, pg. 27

Sometimes, it takes years of practice to find your calling.