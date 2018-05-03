Vermont Sports Magazine, May 2018
Hit the ground running this May with hidden fishing spots, gear for switching seasons, the latest research about Calorie Restriction, a mountaintop proposal and more.
The Start | The Other Impact Of Running, pg. 5
A case for investing in recreation.
Great Outdoors | May, Flies and Hungry Fish, pg. 6
Fly-fishing champ Ben Wilcox shares his secrets for success.
Trail Tales | Weekend On Windmill Ridge, pg. 10
Stunning views, a cabin at the top and 25 miles of trails make this place worth a trip.
Nutrition | Hungry For The Win? pg. 13
New studies explore the merits of a Calorie Restriction diet.
Feature | A Team Of Dreams, pg. 14
These four runners’ inspiring stories earned them a place on Meb Keflezhigi’s team at the Vermont City Marathon.
Feature | Teague O’Connor Runs Wild, pg. 19
This field naturalist, vegetarian and barefoot ultra runner is setting world records.
Feature | The Ultra Pioneer, pg. 22
Thirty years later, the VT 100 is one of the country’s most epic ultra races.
Gear | Season Switchers, pg. 27
The gear to get you through May’s shoulder season.
Calendar | Race & Event Guide, pg. 28
Endgame | A Language My Body Understands, pg. 27
Sometimes, it takes years of practice to find your calling.