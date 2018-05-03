Vermont Sports Magazine, May 2018

Hit the ground running this May with hidden fishing spots, gear for switching seasons, the latest research about Calorie Restriction, a mountaintop proposal and more.

The Start | The Other Impact Of Running, pg. 5

A case for investing in recreation.

Great Outdoors | May, Flies and Hungry Fish, pg. 6

Fly-fishing champ Ben Wilcox shares his secrets for success.

Trail Tales | Weekend On Windmill Ridge, pg. 10

Stunning views, a cabin at the top and 25 miles of trails make this place worth a trip.