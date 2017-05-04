Vermont Sports Magazine, May 2017
The Start | Growing our Outdoor Economy, pg. 5
By Lisa Lynn
Great Outdoors | Run Wild! page 6
This season Vermont sees a host of new trail races ranging from 10ks to ultra marathons.
Great Outdoors | Eat Wild! pg. 9
May is the month to forage for dinner. Expert Ari Rockland-Miller shows you how.
Great Outdoors | Go Wild! pg. 13
Our favorite summer festivals.
Feature | Fueling for the Distance, pg. 15
There’s new thinking about how you should fuel for a distance race. Sports nutritionist and marathoner Jamie Sheahan explains.
Feature | Making A Splash, pg 20
Thanks to this coach, the Upper Valley Aquatic Center is turning out some of the country’s top swimmers. By Emma Cotton
Weekend Away | Go South, Young Men and Women! pg. 24
In May, the place to be is Bennington. By Silvia Cassano
Featured Athlete | Whitewater Cowboy, pg. 26
One of the top paddlers in the state, Ryan Mooney shares his favorite whitewater runs.
Calendar | Race & Event Guide, pg. 29
Endgame | The One That Got Away, pg. 34
On a cold day, a fisherman meets his match. By Peter Shea