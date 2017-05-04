Vermont Sports Magazine, May 2017

The Start | Growing our Outdoor Economy, pg. 5

By Lisa Lynn

Great Outdoors | Run Wild! page 6

This season Vermont sees a host of new trail races ranging from 10ks to ultra marathons.

Great Outdoors | Eat Wild! pg. 9

May is the month to forage for dinner. Expert Ari Rockland-Miller shows you how.

Great Outdoors | Go Wild! pg. 13

Our favorite summer festivals.

Feature | Fueling for the Distance, pg. 15

There’s new thinking about how you should fuel for a distance race. Sports nutritionist and marathoner Jamie Sheahan explains.

Feature | Making A Splash, pg 20

Thanks to this coach, the Upper Valley Aquatic Center is turning out some of the country’s top swimmers. By Emma Cotton

Weekend Away | Go South, Young Men and Women! pg. 24

In May, the place to be is Bennington. By Silvia Cassano

Featured Athlete | Whitewater Cowboy, pg. 26

One of the top paddlers in the state, Ryan Mooney shares his favorite whitewater runs.

Calendar | Race & Event Guide, pg. 29

Endgame | The One That Got Away, pg. 34

On a cold day, a fisherman meets his match. By Peter Shea