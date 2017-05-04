vts-may-featured-image
Vermont Sports Magazine, May 2017

The Start | Growing our Outdoor Economy, pg. 5

By Lisa Lynn

Great Outdoors | Run Wild! page 6

This season Vermont sees a host of new trail races ranging from 10ks to ultra marathons.

Great Outdoors | Eat Wild! pg. 9

May is the month to forage for dinner. Expert Ari Rockland-Miller shows you how. 

Great Outdoors | Go Wild! pg. 13

Our favorite summer festivals.

Feature | Fueling for the Distance, pg. 15

There’s new thinking about how you should fuel for a distance race. Sports nutritionist and marathoner Jamie Sheahan explains. 

Feature | Making A Splash, pg 20

Thanks to this coach, the Upper Valley Aquatic Center is turning out some of the country’s top swimmers. By Emma Cotton 

Weekend Away | Go South, Young Men and Women! pg. 24

In May, the place to be is Bennington. By Silvia Cassano

Featured Athlete | Whitewater Cowboy, pg. 26

One of the top paddlers in the state, Ryan Mooney shares his favorite whitewater runs. 

Calendar | Race & Event Guide, pg. 29

Endgame | The One That Got Away, pg. 34

On a cold day, a fisherman meets his match. By Peter Shea

Jesse Haller’s Five Favorite Flies & Where To Fish

The Kelly Brush Century Ride Powered by VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations. Saturday, September 7, 2013. Photographs © 2013 Rajan Chawla Photography.

After The Fall: Kelly Brush Reflects On Past, Looks To Future

img_3446-4-1

Whitewater Season’s Best Events

