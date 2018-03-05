Vermont Sports Magazine, March/April 2018
Vermont athletes take the front row in witnessing climate change.
Great Outdoors | The Spawning Grounds, pg. 7
Our world-class paddlers and the local rivers they love.
News | Facing Extremes, pg. 11
On the coldest days of the year, a group of endurance athletes tackled the East’s toughest trail.
News | The New Winter Games, pg. 15
Special Olympics celebrates 50 years and a new approach.
Nutrition | Sports Nutrition’s Fake News, pg. 16
Think coconut oil is good for you? We debunk 6 of the biggest nutrition myths.
Feature | Black Diamond Awards, pg. 18
The results are in! Our readers name Vermont’s best races, shops, people, resorts and more.
Feature | Running For Resilience
Pavel Cenkl ran 360 kilometers in the Arctic to promote climate resilience. And here’s why he wants you to run with him.
Reader Athlete | The Rando Racer, pg. 30
Katie Brooks was the only woman on the mountain when she started rando racing. Now, she teaches girls to skin.
Calendar | Race & Event Guide
Endgame | How Cold Can You Go? pg. 34
In late February, 72 swimmers raced in the icy waters of Lake Memphremagog. Would you?