Vermont Sports Magazine, March/April 2018

The Start | Meltdown, pg. 5

Vermont athletes take the front row in witnessing climate change.

Great Outdoors | The Spawning Grounds, pg. 7

Our world-class paddlers and the local rivers they love.

News | Facing Extremes, pg. 11

On the coldest days of the year, a group of endurance athletes tackled the East’s toughest trail.

News | The New Winter Games, pg. 15

Special Olympics celebrates 50 years and a new approach.

Nutrition | Sports Nutrition’s Fake News, pg. 16

Think coconut oil is good for you? We debunk 6 of the biggest nutrition myths.

Feature | Black Diamond Awards, pg. 18

The results are in! Our readers name Vermont’s best races, shops, people, resorts and more.

Feature | Running For Resilience

Pavel Cenkl ran 360 kilometers in the Arctic to promote climate resilience. And here’s why he wants you to run with him.

Reader Athlete | The Rando Racer, pg. 30

Katie Brooks was the only woman on the mountain when she started rando racing. Now, she teaches girls to skin.

Calendar | Race & Event Guide

Endgame | How Cold Can You Go? pg. 34

In late February, 72 swimmers raced in the icy waters of Lake Memphremagog. Would you?