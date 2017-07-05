Vermont Sports Magazine, July 2017
The Start | The Water World | pg. 5
Great Outdoors | Pump It Up | pg. 6
Are pump tracks Vermont’s newest playground?
News Briefs | pg. 10
Hiking the Long Trail in knickers, a new hut on the NF Canoe Trail, 400 acres protected and more.
Fitness| How Important Is Running Technique? | pg. 13
According to a new study, it’s everything.
Health | Shouldering The Load | pg. 14
Expert advice on the most commonly dislocated joint.
Feature | Attacked By A Rabid Raccoon | pg. 16
This might be the last thing you expect to happen on a trail run.
Feature | The Lakes We Love | pg. 19
Want to learn to kiteboard, dive on a wreck, slalom waterski, swim across the border or camp on an island? Here’s how and where to do it.
Featured Athlete | The Infinitus Champ | pg. 25
How did Lance Parker train to win an 888k? Here’s how.
Gear | Summer Stock | pg. 27
An Inflatable SUP, the ultimate mtb hydration pack, climbing shoes and more.
Calendar | Race and Event Guide | pg. 29
Endgame | My Turn | pg. 34
When returning to the lake means the beginning of everything that comes next.