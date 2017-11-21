Know about a trot you don’t see here? Submit it on our events page.

19 | Middlebury Turkey Trot & Gobble Wobble 5K and 10K, Middlebury

These races start in downtown Middlebury and feature chip timing, t-shirts for all entrants, raffle prizes and 20-pound turkeys for the winners.

23 | GMAA Turkey Trot, Burlington

A certified 5K on the University of Vermont women’s cross country course. Walkers are welcome in this race benefiting the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf. Race starts at 11 a.m. at the Gutterson Field House.

23 | Goggle Wobble Turkey Trot, Websterville

14th Annual Thanksgiving morning 5K Run/Walk race. Prizes for top two winners and first place runners in age categories. Supports the local mission outreach in Barre. eventbrite.com

23 | Gobble Gobble Wobble 5K, Stratton

Stratton Resort hosts a Thanksgiving 5K around the base area. stratton.com

23 | Running of the Turkeys, Arlington

A scenic Thanksgiving 5K starts and ends in Arlington village at the Fisher Elementary School.

23 | Jarred Williams Turkey Trot, Richmond

A 5K and 10K run starting at the Round Church in Richmond benefits the Jarred Williams Foundation. runsignup.com

23 | Killington 5K Turkey Trot, Killington

The town of Killington hosts a 5K run/walk benefitting local charities.

23 | Zack’s Place Turkey Trot, Woodstock

The race begins in front of the Woodstock Elementary School and meanders through the historic Village of Woodstock, on towards Billings Farm, and back around the Town Green.

24 | Turkey Hangover Climb, Mount Snow

A free running race to the top of the Yard Sale trail with prizes for the top finishers as well as the best costumes.

25 | Trot It Off 5K, Ludlow

Avid runners and recreational walkers burn off the calories from that extra slice of Thanksgiving dessert at Okemo’s base area.

25 | Jingle Jog 5K, Shelburne

All racers will be provided with jingle bells and a Santa hat.