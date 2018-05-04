This Team Of Vermont City Marathon Runners Couldn’t Be More Inspiring

The best thing about doing any race is the support I get from my fellow runners and that I can inspire them to do better. I can’t even count the number of people who came past me and patted me on the back during the Chicago marathon, saying things like “You go girl,” “So inspiring” or “You are such a bad ass.”

I also get a lot of feedback on my Instagram account from people who didn’t feel like running, but see my post, put their running shoes on and go out for a run. I’ve had runners comment that they saw me at a local race when they were tired, but once they saw me, they realized that if someone can push through the race with one leg, then they don’t have an excuse. That is why I continue running races. I also have my motto: “What is your excuse?” on the back of a few of my running shirts.

I’ve been asked a few times what it feels like to be an amputee runner. Am I prone to more injuries? You can compare it to wearing a really nice pair of cushioned shoes that give you a really nice bounce. But you have to get used to it and it takes time to build up trust with the blade.

I get injuries just like any other runner, but often injuries will happen on my good side as my good leg takes more of the impact when I am running. I normally wear a thigh compression on my leg to protect my IT band. I also get issues with blisters on my stump which can seriously knock you for a few days, as you can’t put a Band-Aid on it and continue. Thank goodness that doesn’t happen often.

The weather does crazy things to my stump. In hot weather my stump gets swollen, so my leg doesn’t always t well. In cooler weather my stump shrinks so my leg can slide off. This has happened before. I have learned to work around it. In summer, I sleep with a compression sock on my stump to keep it from swelling too much. In winter, I just go with the flow. Sometimes I have to stop to pull my leg back up. At least I have never fallen at on my face.

People ask me if I need to buy both shoes. Unfortunately, I do. But I always ask the shop assistant if I can get half price. It is hilarious to see their expressions as they don’t know what to do. They don’t want to discriminate against an amputee, but they have also never dealt with a question like that before. I have a lot of brand new left shoes in my cupboard so if anyone is looking for size 9.5 left shoes, please contact me!