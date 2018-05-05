The Vermont 100: An Ultra Pioneer

At this point, runners are still smiling and the horses are fresh. Everyone is in a good mood as the rising July sun starts to warm the dirt and clouds nestle in the valleys between the green rolling hills. It’s only six more miles to Pretty House, and if you can make it there by 10:30, you’ve made it to the first cut-off and the first fifth of the race. Only 79 more miles to go.

The Vermont 100 is not your average ultra race. There is no map available ahead of time as much of the route crosses private land that’s only open during the event. The shamrock- shaped loop of a course consists of 8 miles of rolling dirt roads, 30 miles of horse trails, 2 miles of pavement and 17,000 feet of total ascent.

To even compete, participants have to complete at least 8 hours of service, volunteering at a trail event or doing trail maintenance. The race is capped at 350 and to qualify, you must have completed a 50-miler in under 12 hours. You agree to medical checks at aid stations and can be pulled from the race if you don’t pass. The time limit for runners finishing the 100-miler is 30 hours, and for riders, 24 hours.

Other than these strict rules, this ultra is about as fun as it gets. Aid stations take on personalities of their own, such as At Margaritaville, hosted by Vermont’s Frozen Fins, a loose society of Parrot Heads grills up “cheeseburgers in paradise,” blares Jimmy Bu et songs and serve margaritas (primarily consumed by volunteers and the equestrians.) The Breakfast Club dishes out pancakes and bacon. The Spirit of 76 (at Mile 76) is all about red, white and blue patriotism.

The Vermont 100 is also one of the oldest ultra marathons in the U.S. and one of five that comprise the Grand Slam of Ultra Running. Oh yes, and there are horses: this is the only known, ongoing ultra race in America where runners and horseback riders still compete on the same course.

But perhaps the most unusual thing about the Vermont 100 is its founder.