The Other Impact Of Running

On April 23, Rep. Welch was honored with the National Outdoor Leadership Award in front of close to 250 representatives of outdoor organizations from around the country at the National Outdoor Recreation Conference, held in Burlington.

The group saw presentations from Kingdom Trails, the Rochester Area Sports Trails Alliance, the Lamoille Valley and Missisquoi Valley Rail Trails as well as the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative (VOREC). “It was a great chance to show o how much this tiny state has done with so few resources,” said Michael Snyder, Commissioner of Forests, Parks and Recreation, who leads VOREC.

Attending, too, were representatives from some of the eight other states that have designated offices of outdoor recreation or task forces devoted to it. Six of them (Colorado, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, Washington and Utah) are full offices with budgets and staff. Three (Maryland, Vermont and Wyoming) have task forces.

Utah’s office, created in 2013, was the first in the country. It has a budget of $5 million (sourced, in part, from the Transient Rooms Tax) and is staffed by four.

“We are already seeing a return on investment of as much as $6 to every $1 spent,” Utah program manager Tara McKee says. She talked about how grants, ranging from $50,000 to $150,000 (the max the state offers) have helped build things such as a bouldering park in Moab. “Utah has dozens of dying mining towns like Moab,” McKee says. “Mountain biking and other outdoor sports are saving them.”