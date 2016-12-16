Meet The Littlest Luger

Name: Grace Weinberg Age: 17 Hometown: Pittsfield, Vt.

Family: Father, Andy; Mother, Sloan; Sister, Jade Sports: Luge, swimming, field hockey, soccer.

Grace Weinberg discovered the fastest sport on ice by accident at age 11. Since then, she has made the Junior National team, recorded top finishes in World Cup races and earned a silver in the 2016 Junior World Championship Relay.

Weinberg grew up in Pitts eld with a family of athletes. Her father, Andy Weinberg, helped grow the Spartan and Death Races and is the founder of the Endurance Society. Her mother is a former competitive cheerleader. Her younger sister Jade runs on the Rutland High School cross country team.

To accommodate her training and traveling, Weinberg completed her high school at the Killington Mountain School in Killington, Vt. After graduating from the KMS a year early this past June, she’s focusing on luge while living and training at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid.

VS: How did you get into luge?

GW: I first got started in luge in 2010 in a slider search, which is how most of the people in the sport get exposed to it. It’s a program that goes around America in a U-Haul trailer with a concrete ramp on the back. In the summer the coaches ride to big cities and they let kids between the ages of 11 and 13 try it.

If they see that you have potential, they invite you back to Lake Placid, N.Y. to the Olympic Training Center and you get to try it on ice for the first time. I was actually in Plattsburgh on a family vacation and we went to the bobsled ride in Lake Placid.

They were closed and the guy working there said they were having slider search tryouts in Plattsburgh. We had to YouTube it the night before in our hotel room. I wasn’t even sure it was a tryout, but I had that adrenaline rush.

VS: Is it easier or harder to learn the sport when you are that young?

GW: When I tried out in Plattsburgh, N.Y. I was 11, which is the lower end of the spectrum.

Most kids are 13. It was a pretty big advantage for me because when you’re young and your body hasn’t developed, it’s easier to learn because you can grow into the sled. It’s an experience-based sport, so the more experience you have the better.