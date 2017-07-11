5 Lake Activities For Your Summer Bucket List

Vermont Ski and Sport, based out of Jamaica where it has a giant warehouse of boards, focuses on race training. It will deliver boards and a coach anywhere in New England. Closer to home, CEO Jonathan Bischof often teaches at the Stratton snowmaking pond or Lowell Lake and, for advanced paddlers, the West and Connecticut rivers. “When you learn the technique of a paddle stroke it really changes how you enjoy the sport. We like to teach the stoke of stroke,” say Bischof, who also will do free online coaching (you send a video).

All that coaching will come in handy if you plan to compete for $3,500 in cash and prizes at Stand Up for the Lake, off the Burlington waterfront on August 5. The WPA-sanctioned SUP event is put on by WND&WVS, Vermont’s epicenter for board sports. The Burlington shop (which is affiliated with surf-inspired restaurants The Spot and Spot on the Dock) hosts intro to SUPs on Monday and Wednesday afternoons, as well as SUP polo on Thursday nights and SUP race clinics on Wednesdays. Count on WND&WVS owner Russ Scully, a veteran SUP racer who’s done the Maui to Molokai race, to be stiff competition.