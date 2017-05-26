Marathon
This weekend, run fast and far with 888K of running at Infinitus and 200K at the Killington Stage Race, and the classic 26.2 at Vermont City Marathon.

27 | Infinitus, Goshen

The Endurance Society hosts a series of cross-country races with 8K, 88K, 888K marathon, 48-hour, and 72-hour distances and times.

28 | Vermont City Marathon, Burlington

RunVermont hosts its annual marathon through downtown Burlington, nishing in Waterfront Park.

27-29 | Killington Stage Race, Killington

Road cyclists tackle 11-, 110-, 128-, 146-, 160- and 200-mile races in a USA Cycling-certified event.

27 | Saratoga Springs Duathlon, N.Y.

This annual race starting at the Saratoga Casino and Raceway is a 5K run/30K bike/5K run and can be done as an individual or a team.

