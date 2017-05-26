The Best Of This Weekend
This weekend, run fast and far with 888K of running at Infinitus and 200K at the Killington Stage Race, and the classic 26.2 at Vermont City Marathon.
The Endurance Society hosts a series of cross-country races with 8K, 88K, 888K marathon, 48-hour, and 72-hour distances and times.
28 | Vermont City Marathon, Burlington
RunVermont hosts its annual marathon through downtown Burlington, nishing in Waterfront Park.
27-29 | Killington Stage Race, Killington
Road cyclists tackle 11-, 110-, 128-, 146-, 160- and 200-mile races in a USA Cycling-certified event.
27 | Saratoga Springs Duathlon, N.Y.
This annual race starting at the Saratoga Casino and Raceway is a 5K run/30K bike/5K run and can be done as an individual or a team.