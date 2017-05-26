This weekend, run fast and far with 888K of running at Infinitus and 200K at the Killington Stage Race, and the classic 26.2 at Vermont City Marathon.

27 | Infinitus, Goshen

The Endurance Society hosts a series of cross-country races with 8K, 88K, 888K marathon, 48-hour, and 72-hour distances and times.

28 | Vermont City Marathon, Burlington

RunVermont hosts its annual marathon through downtown Burlington, nishing in Waterfront Park.