This weekend, there are plenty of endurance rides and races to go around. Here are a few that feature some of the best scenery in the Green Mountain State.

13-14 | The Prouty, Hanover, N.H.

Join in for two days of 100-mile “century” road bike rides supporting patient services and research at the Norris Cotton Cancer Center. On Saturday, ride the Prouty Century or test your grist with a 64-mile metric century hybrid gravel ride affectionately known as “The Dirty Prouty.”

14 | Vermont’s Toughest Tri, Burke Mountain

Billed as the state’s most challenging triathlon, this event features a 2.4-mile swim in Lake Willoughby, a 112-mile bike ride through the Northeast Kingdom with 8,000 feet of elevation gain and a marathon with 5,000 feet of climbing. Did we mention the marathon summits Burke Mountain? It all ends back in Burke.

14 | Georgeville or Bust, Newport, Vt.

This 15-mile international swim between Newport and Georgeville, Canada is hosted by Kingdom Games on Lake Memphremagog. This is a must-do event for open-water swimmers. It’s well-supported and prides itself as being accessible to all and challenging to the best.

15 | Champ’s Challenge, Vergennes, Vt.

The Cystic Fibrosis Lifestyle Foundation and Basin Harbor Club host this fun ride on rolling lakeside terrain to support research for Cystic fibrosis. Join the fun by entering a 43- or 8-mile road bike ride.

15 | The Branbury Classic, Lake Dunmore

Part of Vermont Sun’s annual triathlon series, this multi-sport event swaps paddling for swimming in a traditional sprint triathlon race. The race starts with a 1.5-mile paddle by kayak, canoe or SUP on Lake Dunmore, followed by a 14-mile road bike ride around the lake and a 5K run.

15 | Vermont Sun Triathlon, Lake Dunmore

This classic triathlon starts at Branbury State Park in Salisbury and includes a 600-yard swim in Lake Dunmore, a 14-mile bike ride and a 3.1-mile run on the shores of the lake. Stay tuned for the next event in this three-part series on August 12.