Ready to win summer? The Green Mountains are calling and Vermont Sports Magazine wants to outfit you to get out on our trails. Just sign up and you could be the winner of our Pack In Summer prize package. Two lucky winners will each receive a prize package.

The prize, valued at more than $500, includes: A backpack from Gregory Packs, pair of Merrell hiking boots, a Sugarbush Summer Activities Pass and a Long Trail Guide and Green Mountain Club Membership. Full details below.

Email

Name First Last

Yes, I want to get the latest news and more chances to win. Sign me up! * Don't miss an issue of Vermont Sports or Vermont Ski + Ride magazines, New England's premiere outdoor sports magazines. You'll get free digital editions, breaking news, contests, deals on gear, lodging and more. Yes, I don't want to miss an issue of Vermont Sports Yes, send me the seasonal VT Ski + Ride enewslettter



A Gregory Paragon or Maven Pack

If a weekend in the woods is on your list, don’t let a heavy pack keep you lagging behind. The Paragon and Maven give you room to haul the gear you want without making sacrifices, while simultaneously shaving weight to keep you light on your feet. A lightweight 7075 aluminum chassis and matrix ventilated foam backpanel drop ounces without dialing back on support.

A Pair of Merrell All Out Blaze 2 Mid Waterproof Boots

Super comfortable and incredibly capable, the All Out Blaze 2 Mid Waterproof Boots are built with premium materials. This waterproof hiker offers Air Cusion VIZ —responsive cushioning from the inside out.



A Pair of All-Access Passes to Sugarbush Resort

Sugarbush Resort in beautiful Waitsfield/Warren, Vermont is buzzing all summer and this pass is good for lift-served downhill mountain biking, zip lines, disc golf and more.

A Green Mountain Club Package

The Green Mountain Club maintains a vast network of trails and shelters around Vermont. This package includes the Long Trail Guide, Long Trail Map, and End-to-Ender’s Guide, it has all the information you need to plan your next hike, whether it’s a day hike or a thru hike. Plus a GMC membership – join our community of hikers and volunteers to help protect and maintain the Long Trail, keep up to date with GMC news, and enjoy special deals at participating retailers, inns, and B&Bs.



Entries must be received by August 15 and winners will be notified by September 1. By entering, you agree to the following rules and regulations.

Prize must be redeemed within one year of winning date. Date subject to change. One entry per person. One winner per household. Sweepstakes open only to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States and the District of Columbia, who are 21 years of age or older. Void wherever prohibited by law. Families and employees of Addison Press and participating sponsors are not eligible. No liability is assumed for lost, late, incomplete, inaccurate, non-delivered or misdirected mail, or misdirected e-mail, garbled, mis-transcribed, faulty or incomplete telephone transmissions, for technical hardware or software failures of any kind, lost or unavailable network connection, or failed, incomplete or delayed computer transmission or any human error which may occur in the receipt of processing of the entries in this Sweepstakes. By entering the sweepstakes, entrants agree that Vermont Sports Magazine, and affiliated companies reserve the right to contact entrants multiple times with special information and offers. Vermont Sports Magazine reserves the right, at their sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. Winners agree that Vermont Sports Magazine, and participating sponsors, their subsidiaries, affiliates, agents and promotion agencies shall not be liable for injuries or losses of any kind resulting from acceptance of or use of prizes. No substitutions or redemption of cash, or transfer of prize permitted. Any taxes associated with winning any of the prizes detailed below will be paid by the winner. Winners agree to allow sponsors to use their name and pictures for purposes of promotion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value. All Federal, State and local laws and regulations apply. Date subject to change. Winners will be contacted by the information they provided in the contest sign-up field and have 7 days to claim their prize before another winner will be picked. Odds of winning will be determined by the total number of eligible entries received.