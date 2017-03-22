When the Outdoor Gear Exchange opened its doors in Burlington 1995, we had no idea that the store would grow from an 800-square-foot gear closet into the Church Street community hub that it is today. Like many of the folks in the outdoor industry (which includes gear shops, manufacturers, outfitters and ski areas), we were simply adventurers looking to live the dream.

Now, with the wisdom of time, we feel it’s our duty to fight to protect and preserve cherished wild places, be they large or small. We want to ensure our adventures can continue and protect connected habitat.

Changes in the outdoor industry—locally and nationally—are almost as gripping as current national news headlines. Vail is buying Stowe. Eastern Mountain Sports is filing for bankruptcy for the second time and climate change continues to affect Vermont’s recreation economy by both shortening the winter and ushering in more extreme weather events.

Even with the chaos, there are signs of hope for conservation and many paths forward. Thanks to lobbying by the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA), the voice of the outdoor recreation industry, the Outdoor REC act passed the House of Representatives with unanimous support and was signed into law by President Obama last December.

This now means the impact of outdoor recreation will be measured as part of the U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The OIA also commissioned an Outdoor Recreation Economy report, which shows that outdoor recreation contributes $646 billion in consumer spending to the U.S. economy, provides 6.1 million American jobs and contributes $80 billion in tax revenue. The “Outdoor Economy” is nearly as big as the pharmaceutical industry and motor vehicle sales and parts combined: we employ more Americans than education or construction!

There is strength in numbers, and these numbers are emboldening industry leaders to take a stand for what is right for industry, recreationalists at large and the environment.

The Power Of A Protest

For the past 20 years, outdoor business leaders, gear manufacturers, media, guides, and nonprofits have gathered in Utah twice annually for Outdoor Retailer, a trade show that contributed $45 million annually to the state of Utah. During that time, we worked with the state to encourage land conservation and to prevent repeal of protections. We were led by industry pioneers like Peter Metcalf, Black Diamond’s CEO and Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia.