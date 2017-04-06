Stephanie Manosh: The Winter Endurance Racer

VS: When did you run your first race?

SM: It was the 2008 Vermont City Marathon. I did it in 4:11. I never did a 5K or 10K. I started with the longer distance and then I just kept going. I have a good friend, Jason Jaksetic, “The Barn Beast” who lived in a barn in Pitts eld for a while. He is friends with Andy Weinberg who used to be associated with the Peak Races. Jason introduced me to Ultra events and started coaching me on how to run longer distances.