Searching Wallface

“We often get calls from the Adirondacks because we know that type of terrain and have worked with the teams over there,” says Veliko, a rock climber and backcountry skier with extensive wilderness experience. To even become a member of the elite 20-person search and rescue team, you have to come in with a strength in the outdoors, says Veliko who also holds a full-time job as an electrical engineer at Global Foundries, in Essex, Vt. “We look for people who are accomplished rock climbers, have done extensive hiking, mountain biking or backcountry skiing. We expect you to know the mountains and wilderness. Then we start teaching the rest.”

There is a rigorous exam, a six-month probationary period and weekly two-hour trainings. The team practices rescues high in the cliffs of Smuggler’s Notch and in lakes and rushing streams, in all seasons. As SMR’s website stipulates: “Our team includes personnel with Emergency Medical Responder training all the way to Advance Emergency Medical Technician qualifications. These skills may be deployed while on the edge of a cliff or in the middle of a flood.” When Vermont created a state-wide Search and Rescue Coordinator position in 2012, it tapped Neil Van Dyke, a 37- year veteran and former Chief of Stowe Mountain Rescue to help coordinate search efforts among the various law enforcement and safety groups around the state. Van Dyke was also part of the team that headed to Wallface.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Veliko and six other members of the rescue team headed to the Adirondacks for what was to be a three-day stint on the search. A camp had been set up on Scott Pond, below the mountain. The Stowe team was flown in by helicopter, the same that had begun the search a week earlier, using infrared cameras to scan the cliff face for a sign of human activity. “Everything was supremely well organized,” says Veliko. “They had a logistics team in place that took care of food and supplies and a management team that was organizing the search. It was up to us to get out there and look for him.”