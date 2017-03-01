Our Picks For The Weekend, March 3-5

Whether you like fatbiking, fat skiing, or fat-burning, these heart-pumping winter events are sure to keep you warm.

3-4 | Annual Winterbike Festival, Burke, Vt.

Hundreds head to East Burke as The Kingdom Trails and Mountain Bike Vermont host winter’s biggest bike event and party with fatbike demos, lunch and beverages, music, fire, sugar on snow, games, races, and swag. kingdomtrails.org

4 | The Frigid Infliction, Bolton Valley, Vt.

This 8-hour winter adventure requires you to navigate using a topographical map and compass. Snowshoe and cross country ski through the course and be ready for surprises. gmara.org

4 | Mountain Dew Vertical Challenge Series, Bolton Valley, Vt.

Bolton hosts the 21st event in a series of free ski and snowboard races and festival events held at various ski resorts throughout the northeast. skiverticalchallenge.com

5 | Jay Peak Skimo Challenge, Jay, Vt.

One monster randonnée race challenges the advanced ski-mountaineer. The course is 8 miles with 4,920 feet elevation gain. jaypeakresort.com

5 | High Fives Fat Ski a Thon, Warren, Vt.

Get out your fat skis and head to Sugarbush to lap the Summit Quad for a good cause. Each lap completed on “fat” skis of 70 millimeters or more will raise money to support the High Fives Foundation. sugarbush.com