Our Picks For This Weekend, March 24-26

Get a sweet taste of spring this weekend with maple themed events like the Kaynor’s Sap Run and the Vermont Overland Maple Ride, held in conjunction with Vermont’s Maple Open House Weekend.

26 | Vermont Overland Maple Ride

Vermont’s Overland annual 27-mile gravel grinder adventure ride traverses Class 4 roads. The ride is held in conjunction with Vermont’s Maple Open House Weekend.

26 | Kaynor’s Sap Run

Runners from around Vermont gather for a certified 10K out and back on muddy, hilly, country roads through rural Westford.

26 | Bob’s Birthday Bash & Random Relay at Rikert

Rikert Nordic Center celebrates Robert Frost’s birthday with a day of races ending with cake and a BBQ. Costumes are encouraged.

26 | Duct Tape Derby at Mount Snow

Build a sled or vehicle out of cardboard, duct tape, zip ties and paint. Take it for a ride down Mount Snow’s tubing hill and win prizes for survival and creativity.

Featured photo courtesy of Mount Snow.