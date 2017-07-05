Our Picks For This Weekend, July 7-9

This weekend’s jam packed with some of our favorite events including the Prouty, the Mad Marathon and the Lake Champlain Challenge Race.

7-8 | Prouty Ultimate, Lebanon

Two days of 100-mile “century road bikes supporting patient services and cancer research at the Norris Cotton Cancer Center. Friday’s ride starts in Hanover and goes through quintessential Vermont countryside. Saturday, you can ride through the Prouty Century through New Hampshire, or the new options: a 64-mile metric century hybrid gravel route.

8 | Dirty Girl Mud Run, Killington

Run, walk, climb and crawl through 11 obstacles with names like H2OMG and PMS (Pretty Muddy Stuff) on a course designed by an ex-Army ranger.

8 | Basin Harbor Sprint Triathlon

The Basin Harbor Resort offers a fast and fun spring triathlon with a 500-yard swim, 12.2 miles of biking and 5K of running on a flat course.

9 | Annual Lake Champlain Challenge Race, Vergennes

This 3-mile race is open to all non-motorized boats and those seeking competition and beautiful scenery. Registration includes admission to the museum, two extra tickets for guests and a free buffet for lunch.

9 | Mad Marathon, Waitsfield

The day includes a marathon, half marathon, walkathon and marathon relays on dirt roads with tough climbs and views of the Green Mountains. madmarathon.com